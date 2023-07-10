North Platte Public Library’s Creation Station offers something unique for everyone

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Library opened their Creation Station in 2019, and it is chalked full of unique and expensive tools that families and businesses can use for free of charge.

This is something many libraries across the United States are engaged in to become an even more useful tool for everyone.

According to Misty Bartholomew, a Librarian, they have state of the art tools that many libraries and maker spaces don’t have yet.

“We have two 3D printers, a resin and filament printer, we have a laminator, button makers, professional grade heat press, mug press, venal cutter, laser cutter, cnc router, a coil book binder and an embroidery machine,” Bartholomew said. “And there is even more.”

Misty Bartholomew loading filament in a 3D printer at the North Platte Public Library (Ian Mason/KNOP)

This was all made possible by a generous donation from a family who wanted to see the library expand and update its offerings.

Originally the library had a few of these tools made possible from a grant for a few weeks, but after an extremely positive reaction from the community, the library wanted to make these tools a permanent fixture.

The Creation Station can be used by anyone, but certain machines have age limits due to the complexity and saftey requirements of that machine. The minimum age that some tools can be used with supervision is as young as five. A complete list can be found here.

“You can come int you can work on your own project, we don’t expect you to be an expert, you will have assistance, just say I would like open build with assist,” Bartholomew said. “We’ll be here, we’ll be ready to help you with your project, we’ll be just as excited about it as you are!”

If you would like to make an appointment to use the Creation Station, you can call the North Platte Public Library at (308) 535-8036. Use of the room is free, however any supplies provided by the library may cost a small amount.

