Senior Medicare Control Program hosts Shred it Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Senior Medicare Control Program partnered with North Platte’s Senior Center Monday morning to help shred personal documents.

The goal of the event was to help identify and prevent Medicare fraud for seniors ages 60 and over.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the control program shredded documents for free.

Executive Director Erin Arensdorf said this is the program’s first year partnering with the North Platte Senior Center. “The company told us one truck could take 10,000 pounds and that they’ve only ever filled that one time,” Arensdorf said. “We filled that truck in about an hour.”

Arensdorf said shredding old documents with personal information is crucial in preventing someone from stealing Medicare benefits or money from their bank account.

The control program currently covers 17 other Nebraska counties.

