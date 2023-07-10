Senior Medicare Control Program hosts Shred it Day

The Senior Medicare Control Program hosted their first ever Shred it Day in collaboration with...
The Senior Medicare Control Program hosted their first ever Shred it Day in collaboration with the North Platte Senior Center.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Senior Medicare Control Program partnered with North Platte’s Senior Center Monday morning to help shred personal documents.

The goal of the event was to help identify and prevent Medicare fraud for seniors ages 60 and over.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the control program shredded documents for free.

Executive Director Erin Arensdorf said this is the program’s first year partnering with the North Platte Senior Center. “The company told us one truck could take 10,000 pounds and that they’ve only ever filled that one time,” Arensdorf said. “We filled that truck in about an hour.”

Arensdorf said shredding old documents with personal information is crucial in preventing someone from stealing Medicare benefits or money from their bank account.

The control program currently covers 17 other Nebraska counties.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
South Platte River flooding in North Platte
Officials closely monitoring elevation along South Platte River
A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
Former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, gifts an illustration featuring President of China Xi Jinping,...
Republicans ask each other for more accountability to stop carbon pipelines
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Mike Boeve
Hastings native heading to Milwaukee Brewers
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
Misty Bartholomew loading filament in a 3D printer at the North Platte Public Library
North Platte Public Library’s Creation Station offers something unique for everyone