Sunny in the west and storms in the east with hot temps Monday; Wash, rinse, and repeat Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The conditions will be divided across the area, with sunny skies to the west, and storms to the east with hot temperatures region wide. An encore presentation will be on the schedule with this forecast for our Tuesday.

A slow-moving low pressure system to our south, and high pressure to our east will be bringing us an unstable environment across Greater Nebraska and this will allow for this portion of the area the potential for strong to severe storms between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT Monday with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. For the Nebraska Panhandle, this portion of the area will be on the dry side of the low pressure system and this will allow for this area to see sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows across the board will be in the low to mid 60s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Some strong storm potential for the eastern side of the area (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday into Wednesday, these conditions will continue across the area, with hot conditions continuing, especially for the Panhandle. Highs will remain in the 90s and chances of strong to possibly severe storms for the eastern side of the coverage zone, and remaining dry for the Panhandle. During the day Thursday into the weekend, the conditions will remain unsettled with greater rain chances and temperatures dropping back into the 80s.

Storm chances continues for the eastern side of the area over the next couple days (Andre Brooks)

