Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.(Amazon, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's...
Homeowner finds bobcats hiding in attic, shower