Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Another hot and sunny day for the west Tuesday with storms in the east, with calmer conditions come Wednesday. The stormy scene returns into the forecast Thursday.

As we progress during the day Tuesday, the area of low pressure that affected portions of the area Monday, will continue to move towards the east. This, along with an area of high pressure to our east bringing into the area a southerly moist flow. These conditions will bring the chance of severe weather for Greater Nebraska, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated probability of a tornado. The main timing for these storms will be between 4 to 10 p.m. CDT. Meanwhile in the Panhandle, the energy will remain too far away for any storm coverage in this quadrant of the area. Area wide highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, with winds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Wednesday, conditions will be become calm with more sunshine and highs remaining warm, with values in the 80s and 90s.

Quiet conditions in the Panhandle, and strong storm potential in Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

As we approach the day Thursday, a cold front from Canada will be sagging towards the south. With the ingredients in place, this will ignite another opportunity of seeing strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be in the primary threats from these storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s during this time, with 80s being the theme of the forecast through the weekend, with more isolated thunderstorms.

Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

