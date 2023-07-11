Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Another hot and sunny day for the west Tuesday with storms in the east, with calmer conditions come Wednesday. The stormy scene returns into the forecast Thursday.

As we progress during the day Tuesday, the area of low pressure that affected portions of the area Monday, will continue to move towards the east. This, along with an area of high pressure to our east bringing into the area a southerly moist flow. These conditions will bring the chance of severe weather for Greater Nebraska, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated probability of a tornado. The main timing for these storms will be between 4 to 10 p.m. CDT. Meanwhile in the Panhandle, the energy will remain too far away for any storm coverage in this quadrant of the area. Area wide highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, with winds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Wednesday, conditions will be become calm with more sunshine and highs remaining warm, with values in the 80s and 90s.

Quiet conditions in the Panhandle, and strong storm potential in Greater Nebraska
Quiet conditions in the Panhandle, and strong storm potential in Greater Nebraska(Andre Brooks)

As we approach the day Thursday, a cold front from Canada will be sagging towards the south. With the ingredients in place, this will ignite another opportunity of seeing strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be in the primary threats from these storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s during this time, with 80s being the theme of the forecast through the weekend, with more isolated thunderstorms.

Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday
Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain

Latest News

Double Feature Picture of the Day 7-11-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain
Some strong storm potential for the eastern side of the area
Sunny in the west and storms in the east with hot temps Monday; Wash, rinse, and repeat Tuesday into Wednesday
Picture of the day 7-10-2023