Imperial wins Class C Area 7 Juniors title

Imperial defeats Valentine in the Class C Area 7 tournament
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Imperial Legion Baseball team defeated Valentine on Monday in Sutherland to win the Class C Area 7 Legion Baseball tournament.

The Horns were consistent through the early innings adding runs in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th innings, while the pitching for the Horns was excellent early on as well. Valentine wouldn’t score until the 6th inning, but it would not be enough as Imperial takes the crown 8-2.

Imperial now earns a spot in the Class C Juniors State tournament which begins on July 15th in Imperial.

