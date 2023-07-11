Iowa special session: Legislature considers 6-week abortion ban

Iowans are speaking on abortion access at a public hearing.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Protesters gathered in the Iowa Capitol rotunda as the Legislature began a special session Tuesday focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The day will be a marathon of committee hearings and floor debates in both chambers, with votes likely to extend late into the night. Demonstrators for and against the bill are expected to rally at the state capitol building throughout the day.

Protesters gathered in the rotunda as Iowans on both sides of the abortion access debate gave their statements during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a law she signed in 2018 that is practically identical to the one being proposed Tuesday. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

