North Platte Community Playhouse kicks off first day of children’s theatre camp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Community Playhouse hosted their first day of children’s theatre camp Tuesday morning.

This year, the kids are putting on the play Frankenstein with a comedic twist.

The camp is for kids going into fifth through 12th grades. It takes place everyday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Co-director Sue McKain said the camp members will learn about the Fox Theatre in addition to acting and dancing. According to McKain, kids will be divided into different acting groups this year because of the high turnout.

“It’s really something to look at the shows because sometimes we think it’s too hard for them to memorize all of the lines,” said McKain. “But the kids don’t know it’s supposed to be hard they’re just having fun and they’re so quick to learn things.”

McKain said the 27 participants had auditions Tuesday morning to find out what part they were playing.

She encourages the public to come watch the kids perform July 15 and July 16 at 2 p.m.

