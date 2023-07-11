Ogallala hosts youth basketball camp

Kids participate in a scrimmage at the Ogallala youth basketball camp in Ogallala on July 10, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is hosting a youth basketball camp this week at Prairie View public school.

Third through eight-grade boys and girls are eligible to attend.

The goal is to continue to develop the basketball fundamentals for the athletes who participate.

The camp is led by Ogallala boys basketball camp Andy Gillen.

“We’re wanting to get kids in here and keep that tradition of Ogallala basketball winning and the only way you do that is to get the young guys involved,” Gillen said.

The camp will continue through the week. Those that wish to participate can join at any point this week. The camp costs $50.

Each day of camp starts at 4 p.m. mountain time at Prairie View in Ogallala.

