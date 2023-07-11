Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680

Officers found the man dead after responding to a report of tire tracks off the 72nd Street exit ramp.
(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in a ditch off Interstate 680 in north Omaha.

An OPD spokesman told 6 News that police had received a report Tuesday that there were tire tracks going off the road and into a nearby wooded area at the 72nd Street off-ramp.

“The investigation revealed that a black 2004 Toyota Avalon left the off-ramp, struck a tree and then went down a ravine,” the OPD report states.

Officers responding to the scene just after 11 a.m. said a black 2004 Toyota Avalon was found in the trees, and a dead man was found inside.

“There does not appear to be any foul play,” the OPD spokesman said in an email.

Investigators tracked down the owner of the vehicle as a Carter Lake, Iowa, man but won’t be able to confirm the identity of the driver until the autopsy is completed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol takes part in annual Operation Safe Driver campaign
State Senator Tom Brewer tours an area near the front lines.
Nebraska senator says Ukrainians can win the war, but it will take time
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Northeast Nebraska storm damage from July 10, 2023
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI