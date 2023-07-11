This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain

Latest News

Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June...
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.
Sheriff says ‘cruelty to animals won’t be tolerated’ after finding dead dog locked in crate
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on...
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules