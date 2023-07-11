Troopers Find Fentanyl Pills, Arrest Three in Traffic Stop near Gering

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple controlled substances during a traffic stop in Scotts Bluff County.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. MT, Friday, July 7, a trooper observed a northbound Ford F-250 speeding on Highway 71, south of Gering. During the traffic stop, a Gering Police Department K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills and smaller amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. One of the passengers in the vehicle also provided false identification.

The driver, 36-year-old Schuyler Lammers, and passengers, 36-year-old Cory Croyle and 29-year-old Kaylonie Goff all of Rapid City, South Dakota, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goff was also cited for criminal impersonation. All three were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
South Platte River flooding in North Platte
Officials closely monitoring elevation along South Platte River
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court
Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area