Back to School health fair and vaccination clinic to be held Friday at North Platte High School

Back to School & Health Fair
Back to School & Health Fair(mgn)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As students prepare to go back to school, the North Platte Public School District is partnering with the local non-profit organization, Hope-Esperanza, to host a back to school community health fair and vaccination clinic.

It’s open to all students, especially those who need to receive mandatory vaccines in order to start school.

“That’s what we wanted to create was a one stop shop to get your physicals, your vaccines, and get registered for school,” said Hope-Esperanza founder TinaMaria Fernandez. “We have little fun activity cards so while all of the kids are waiting to get their vaccines they get to go around the booth and do interactive games. We have the North Platte Police Department coming and doing a meet and greet and the fire department is doing a fire safety day, so just an opportunity to do educational presentations.”

The community health fair is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Platte High School. Families are encouraged to bring vaccination records and a birth certificate if you plan to enroll a child in school.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday
Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

Lincoln County Fair preparations underway
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-11-2023
Staying seasonably warm; a few more storms possible this week
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Transgender athletes at Norfolk Public Schools could be required to compete as their sex at...
Norfolk Public Schools close to implementing new transgender athlete policy