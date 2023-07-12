Back to School health fair and vaccination clinic to be held Friday at North Platte High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As students prepare to go back to school, the North Platte Public School District is partnering with the local non-profit organization, Hope-Esperanza, to host a back to school community health fair and vaccination clinic.

It’s open to all students, especially those who need to receive mandatory vaccines in order to start school.

“That’s what we wanted to create was a one stop shop to get your physicals, your vaccines, and get registered for school,” said Hope-Esperanza founder TinaMaria Fernandez. “We have little fun activity cards so while all of the kids are waiting to get their vaccines they get to go around the booth and do interactive games. We have the North Platte Police Department coming and doing a meet and greet and the fire department is doing a fire safety day, so just an opportunity to do educational presentations.”

The community health fair is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Platte High School. Families are encouraged to bring vaccination records and a birth certificate if you plan to enroll a child in school.

