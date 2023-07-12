Consul General Hiroshi Tajima tours North Platte’s Japanese exhibit

Consul General Hiroshi Tajima from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago visiting the Lincoln...
Consul General Hiroshi Tajima from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago visiting the Lincoln County Japanese Exhibit on July 12, 2023.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The prestigious General Hiroshi Tajima celebrated North Platte’s rich history Wednesday morning by touring Lincoln County’s Japanese exhibit.

General Tajima said he came to experience the Japanese exhibit in person after reading and learning all about it.

The exhibit highlights the lives, experiences, and contributions of Japanese families who lived in Lincoln County during the Word War II era.

General Tajima said it’s important for the people to remember the significant impact Japanese families had during this time period. “I’m grateful that the museum has kept all of these wonderful artifacts,” said General Tajima. “I hope that many people learn about the contributions and the riches of the history of Japanese-Americans living in Nebraska.”

He credited today’s strong relationship between the United States and Japan partly to the efforts Japanese Americans contributed to the United States’ economy almost 100 years ago.

The General is scheduled to tour Scout’s West Ranch, The Golden Spike Tower, and the Visitor’s Center Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

