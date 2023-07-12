Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue receives large donations

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue received two large donations Wednesday.

The organization was presented with a donation of $16,000 in total to go towards their Capital Campaign.

The money will help bring emergency shelter services and transitional housing options to Dawson County residents.

Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue received $10,000 in donations from the Lexington Ministerial Association and a $6,000 donation from the Trinity Foundation.

The organization also announced the purchase agreement secured on the former Plum Creek Care Center to help further their needs to the community.

