Lincoln County Fair 2023 adds new events, changes

Preparations for the Lincoln County Fair are underway.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fair is two weeks away and aside from a packed agenda, a shooting sports showcase will be part of this year’s lineup.

“We encourage anybody that might be interested and participating in shooting sports in the future to come out and check it out,” Caitlyn Jacobson, UNL extension educator, said. “We’re just getting started so 4-Her’s are really excited to show off what they’ve been learning so far.”

The 4-H bake sale will be held Tuesday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gary’s Super Food Westfield Shopping Center. The 4-H cake auction is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. during the 4-H Feed under the pavilion.

The fair gets underway Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds with the goat tying event. For a complete schedule of the fair visit: llm.unl.edu.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday
Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 7-11-2023
Staying seasonably warm; a few more storms possible this week
Lincoln County Fair preparations underway
Back to School & Health Fair
Back to School health fair and vaccination clinic to be held Friday at North Platte High School
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte