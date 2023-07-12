Lincoln County Fair 2023 adds new events, changes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fair is two weeks away and aside from a packed agenda, a shooting sports showcase will be part of this year’s lineup.

“We encourage anybody that might be interested and participating in shooting sports in the future to come out and check it out,” Caitlyn Jacobson, UNL extension educator, said. “We’re just getting started so 4-Her’s are really excited to show off what they’ve been learning so far.”

The 4-H bake sale will be held Tuesday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gary’s Super Food Westfield Shopping Center. The 4-H cake auction is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. during the 4-H Feed under the pavilion.

The fair gets underway Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds with the goat tying event. For a complete schedule of the fair visit: llm.unl.edu.

