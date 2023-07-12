Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of four men in Omaha and the recovery of thousands of dollars of electronics items stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, a group of men were reported stealing numerous items from the Best Buy in Grand Island. Captain Jim Duering with the Grand Island Police Department said the men did a “smash and grab” theft, taking off security tags from the items, grabbing as much as they could and then taking off.

The group was observed leaving the store in a Ford Expedition. Several law enforcement agencies began searching for the vehicle as it was believed to be traveling eastbound from Grand Island.

Law enforcement located the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, as it was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 in Saunders County. A Wahoo Police officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects’ vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser and fled. Omaha Police helicopter Able-1 began tracking the vehicle from the air until it came to a stop in a neighborhood near 168th and Maple in Omaha.

Pilots directed units on the ground to the area as the four suspects fled on foot. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wahoo Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol, began a search of the area. Three of the suspects were located and taken into custody within ten minutes. The fourth suspect was located and taken into custody approximately two hours later. Officers located nearly $10,000 worth of stolen electronics inside the Expedition.

The four suspects, identified as Shakur Houston, 22, Johnathon Thorne, 21, Huthaifa Mesfin, 20, and Johnathan Semans, 28, all of Omaha, were arrested for flight to avoid arrest and theft by receiving stolen property - $5,000 or more. Mesfin and Semans were also cited for possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. All four were lodged in Douglas County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in Hall and Saunders Counties. The investigation remains ongoing, with cooperation from several agencies involved in Tuesday’s incidents.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday
Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

Consul General Hiroshi Tajima from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago visiting the Lincoln...
Consul General Hiroshi Tajima tours North Platte’s Japanese exhibit
Grain bin safety tips amid recent death
KNOP Hourly
Sunny and hot conditions to continue with overnight rain
North Platte Community Playhouse kicks off first day of children’s theatre camp