North Platte Airport Authority seeks input on new airport terminal building project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Airport Authority held an engagement workshop on Tuesday for airport users and community stakeholders to learn more about the new airport terminal building project.

The current terminal has been in use for over 40 years and has been described as “dated and space-constrained,” both of which raise concern about providing acceptable service for forecasted demand in the midst of strong growth in the North Platte region.

The new airport terminal building project has been in the works for months. Tuesday afternoon’s workshop provided an opportunity for airport users, community holders and others to learn about the project and provide input according to North Platte Airport Authority Vice-Chairman Alan Erickson.

“This is a design process, where the plan comes together and then people have an opportunity to put their input, in,” Erickson said. “We’ve got a lot of partners in this program that will utilize this facility, not just the customers but the service part of it to get the best result possible. That is the stage we are at right now but we are about to the final design stage.”

Erickson has served on the North Platte Airport Authority for over 20 years and stresses the need for the new airport terminal.

“There are a lot of updates and things that need to be done so that we can have the better air service that we will need as the community continues to grow,” Erickson said. “We are finally in a growth spurt that we haven’t enjoyed for many many years, so the terminal is an integral piece of making that fit for our community.”

Construction on the new terminal is anticipated to begin in 2024 or 2025, Erickson said the airport will remain open in the midst of construction.

“The best thing about this is we’ll be able to operate out of the existing terminal because the new terminal is going to be east of the existing terminal and then it’ll be built on vacant land so we can do the construction and still operate,” Erickson said. “We are also going to be getting a jet bridge which is a first for an airport of our size.”

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson stresses the North Platte Regional Airport is vital for not only Lincoln County but for a large portion of Greater Nebraska as well.

“Air service is critical and it’s critical to the region so if you look at all of District 42 and the surrounding area, people that drive here, do their shopping here, and do other things here or even work here in North Platte, they want to be able to come to a place where they can get reliable jet air service to a major hub and then go anywhere in the world,” Jacobson said. “We can do that in North Platte today and we want to make sure that continues.”

Senator Jacobson served on the North Platte Airport Authority for a number of years prior to his appointment to the Nebraska Legislature and says some of the funds for the new terminal will come from the Government.

“Now when I was on the Airport Authority, we were saving some dollars that we had available to come into this project and there are other funding sources other than tax dollars to really fund our equity piece of this, but the payback will be huge and that’s why this project is so important,” Sen. Jacobson said.

The project is anticipated to cost around $30 million, Senator Jacobson anticipates that only about 20%-25% of the project will need to be funded locally with the majority of the funds coming from the federal government.

Learn more about the project and North Platte Regional Airport here.

North Platte Regional Airport expansion pictures (HDR and the North Platte Airport Authority)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.