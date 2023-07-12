North Platte Juniors host Norfolk for doubleheader

The North Platte Nationals hosted Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader at Bill Wood Field
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Juniors hosted Norfolk for a doubleheader on Tuesday as the team prepares to host the Class A Area 7 Juniors tournament starting Friday.

The Nationals used a big second inning in game one to take the lead over Norfolk 5-0, but Norfolk had an answer as this one stayed close for its entirety with the Nationals taking the win 8-7.

In game two the two sides traded runs in the first, and were tied at one at the last update.

