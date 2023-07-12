North Platte Legion Seniors garner third seed in A7 District Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brackets were released this week for the upcoming A7 District Legion Baseball Tournaments. The North Platte FNBO Seniors earned the third seed and will face off against the sixth-seeded Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy team this Friday at Ryder Park in Grand Island.

Elsewhere on the bracket, Hastings has garnered the top seed while Grand Island Home Federal claimed the second seed. If North Platte is able to pull off a victory against Grand Island U-Save, they’ll face the winner of second-seeded Grand Island or seventh-seeded Westco.

As for the North Platte Legion Juniors, they will host the A7 District Tournament at Bill Wood Field starting on Friday. The Nationals are the sixth seed and will face Hastings, the third seed.

Nebraska American Legion Juniors Bracket. North Platte has earned the sixth seed. (KNOP)

Nebraska American Legion Seniors Bracket. North Platte garners the third seed. (KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.