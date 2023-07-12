Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say

Seal of the U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.(Department of Defense)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New questions are being raised about the secret investigation into sexual abuse, including rapes, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents viewed by CNN, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct by Coast Guard command and were usually covered up.

The investigation, dubbed “Fouled Anchor” ran from 2014 to 2019 but only reviewed sexual assaults from 1990 to 2006.

Of the dozens of old cases examined, only one person was prosecuted, and the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the military.

A source said the report was centrally controlled like how a classified report would be treated.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.

The controversy will likely be addressed Thursday, when a commandant is set to appear before a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Stormy conditions return across the state during the day Thursday
Clear in the west and stormy in the east Tuesday with a break from the rain Wednesday; Storms return Thursday
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court

Latest News

FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars
Consul General Hiroshi Tajima from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago visiting the Lincoln...
Consul General Hiroshi Tajima tours North Platte’s Japanese exhibit
Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
Dave Keaggy made an ambitious goal that would be difficult for most people look easy as he...
WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday with fitness challenge