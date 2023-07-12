Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second winner of the Nebraska Lottery’s 2023 Truck$ and Buck$ Scratch game is a Lincoln County resident.
According to the Nebraska Lottery, Mitchell Allen, of Hershey, is now the proud owner of a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Flex Fuel Truck.
Allen purchased his winning ticket at Gary’s Super Foods on West A Street in North Platte, according to the Nebraska Lottery. Lottery Officials report that six trucks remain available in this year’s contest.
