Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second winner of the Nebraska Lottery’s 2023 Truck$ and Buck$ Scratch game is a Lincoln County resident.

According to the Nebraska Lottery, Mitchell Allen, of Hershey, is now the proud owner of a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Flex Fuel Truck.

Allen purchased his winning ticket at Gary’s Super Foods on West A Street in North Platte, according to the Nebraska Lottery. Lottery Officials report that six trucks remain available in this year’s contest.

