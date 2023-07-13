73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own

Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of the shingles all by herself. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A 73-year-old woman from Virginia recently repaired her own roof. Now, she’s getting a brand new one for free.

Last month, Sharon Harris felt water dripping on her arm while she was sitting in her living room.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God, there’s rain dripping on my arm,’” Harris said. “Every night, I would be thinking, what am I going to do?”

Unable to afford to replace the roof, she decided to replace a section of the shingles all by herself - something she and her husband used to do together when he was able.

“I said, ‘I’m going to do it myself,’ and he kept telling me, ‘No, don’t get up there.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it,” Harris said.

A roofing company in the area heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

“If anything happened over here, we might not be able to do it. So, I’m so happy. I couldn’t believe it. When I heard it, I thought it was a scam. I thought they’re not really coming, but it’s real,” Harris said.

The general manager for Cenvar Roofing said Harris did a great job on the roof.

“She had everything installed properly,” Collin Murphy said. “She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

Harris says her determination comes from her mother, who lived to be 102.

“She was the one who really showed me how to do everything. So, now I can do it myself,” Harris said.

The new estate gray roof will be installed and completed Monday.

