Brackets released for Class A Area 7 tournaments

Brackets released for the Class A Area 7 tournaments which begin on Friday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brackets for the Class A Area 7 Juniors and Seniors tournaments were released on Tuesday.

The Seniors tournament, held in Grand Island for 2023, sees North Platte as the 3 seed, taking on Grand Island U-Save in the first round.

The Juniors tournament is held in North Platte in 2023, and the Nationals Juniors are the 6 seed in the tournament, they will take on Hastings in the first round.

Both tournaments begin on Friday at their respective locations.

