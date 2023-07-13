Brackets released for Class A Area 7 tournaments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brackets for the Class A Area 7 Juniors and Seniors tournaments were released on Tuesday.

The Seniors tournament, held in Grand Island for 2023, sees North Platte as the 3 seed, taking on Grand Island U-Save in the first round.

The Juniors tournament is held in North Platte in 2023, and the Nationals Juniors are the 6 seed in the tournament, they will take on Hastings in the first round.

Both tournaments begin on Friday at their respective locations.

