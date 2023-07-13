Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

