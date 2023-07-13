Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions

2023 is shaping up to be a record year for data breaches
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Through the first half of the year, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) has tracked nearly 1,400 data compromises, higher than the total compromises reported every year between 2005 and 2020 except for 2017.

Adam Levin, longtime consumer advocate and cohost of the podcast “What the Hack,” said one piece of data often compromised in breaches are personal answers to security questions.

The problem with common security questions like, “What’s your maiden name?” or “The name of your favorite pet,” is they can become a liability when your data is leaked online.

“You don’t need to be truthful with the answer to your security question, because it’s not as if you’re being interviewed for a security clearance,” Levin explained.

Levin said all that a particular app, website or company cares about when asking security questions is that the original answer is given when asked the question in the future.

He suggested users treat security question answers the same as passwords: use unique answers for every site visited.

Levin shared other tips to keep personal data safe online:

  • Change passwords regularly
  • Use different passwords for every account
  • Create strong passwords or use a password manager program
  • Never use “password” or other easily guessable phrases as passwords

Consumers can check to see if their accounts have been breached by going to Have I Been Pwnd. Simply enter your information and the site will report if it has been exposed.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has further advice for how to protect personal data online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
Preparations are underway for the 2023 Lincoln County Fair.
Lincoln County Fair 2023 adds new events, changes
North Platte Regional Airport expansion pictures
North Platte Airport Authority seeks input on new airport terminal building project
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680

Latest News

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions