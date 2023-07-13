FBI special agent visits North Platte to discuss human trafficking and cyber security

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Representatives from The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Omaha discussed many different topics in a press conference at the North Platte federal building on E 3rd Street on Wednesday.

Gene Kowel, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Omaha office, talked in length about what the FBI is doing in this region of Nebraska concerning human trafficking, threats against agriculture, cyber security and terrorism. According to Agent Kowel, they’re primarily focused on stopping drug trafficking, sex trafficking, violent crimes, and fraud against the elderly in North Platte.

According to Special Agent Kowal, sex traffickers typically recruit and groom victims by using financial incentives or other persuasive techniques. He also said human trafficking usually impacts the most vulnerable. Authorities said they are concerned about child trafficking and sex trafficking in the North Platte region due to the close proximity of Interstate 80.

“Talk to your children, talk to young people you work with, be very careful online,” said Agent Kowel. “It doesn’t always start in physical person, the traffickers are very good at manipulating those who are suffering.”

Counterintelligence and agriculture is another point of emphasis Agent Kowel talked about. Foreign adversaries are attempting to steal the United States’ infrastructure by stealing agricultural data and technology to use for their own country’s advancements.

The FBI Omaha office encourages people to call their twenty-four hour line at 402-493-8698.

