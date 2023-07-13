Japanese Consul General Heroshi Tajima visits North Platte to celebrate Japanese American history in the region

By Ian Mason and Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prestigious Consul General Heroshi Tajima from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago visited North Platte on Wednesday to learn more about the region, and how it celebrates Japanese American history.

General Tajima started his trip Wednesday bright and early at the Lincoln County Historical Museum before traveling to the Buffalo Bill Mansion and Visitors Center. Later he visited the Golden Spike Tower to meet with State Senator Mike Jacobson and North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. While at the tower, the trio discussed North Platte’s history with Japanese Americans as well as the close tie between the countries.

General Tajima visiting the Japanese History exhibit at the Lincoln County Historical Museum
General Tajima visiting the Japanese History exhibit at the Lincoln County Historical Museum(Ian Mason/KNOP)

General Tajima credits the bond between Japan and the United States with the strong history that Japanese Americans hold in places like North Platte.

“More than 100 years ago Japanese citizens came to the United States and eventually became Japanese Americans,” General Tajima said. “I’m just grateful for all their history and contributions that they have made in the American community, and I think that is the foundation of what our relationship is now.”

He continued by talking about the strong historical preservation efforts of Japanese Americans and thanked the people of Lincoln County for exhibiting their history.

“The special part is that the families who have lived through difficult times have all maintained their family history,” General Tajima said. “I’m just impressed that the Japanese American community have kept their wonderful history so this is really proof of their long lasting rich history.”

General Tajima taking pictures from the Golden Spike Tower
General Tajima taking pictures from the Golden Spike Tower(Ian Mason/KNOP)

When at the Golden Spike Tower, General Tajima was impressed by Bailey Yard as well as the infrastructure of American trains.

The tour of North Platte ended when General Tajima met with State Senator Mike Jacobson and North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

Jacobson and Tajima meeting
Jacobson and Tajima meeting(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Jacobson told News 2 he was thrilled that Tajima visited and wanted to see the historical ties to Japan.

“I think it’s really incredible we would have someone of this caliber come to North Platte, Nebraska,” Jacobson said. “To really not only see what is happening here, but to show their appreciation for what we’ve done to recognize what they have done in here in North Platte and recognizing the efforts that were done back in World War II and the amazing story that is here to tell.”

