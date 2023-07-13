Lexington Planning Commission recommends not to approve homeless shelter permit

LEXINGTON, Neb. (NCN) - A central Nebraska nonprofit will likely need to adjust its plans for a homeless shelter in Lexington after a second public board voted against it.

Crossroads Mission Avenue made a purchase agreement to buy the former Plum Creek Care Center with the goal of turning it into a homeless shelter similar to its existing facilities in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.

On Wednesday night, the city’s planning commission voted unanimously not to recommend granting a conditional use for the project because it would be right next to Lexington High School. Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller says he’s still grateful to get a conversation started about homelessness.

“What is the most appropriate place for Crossroads? How can we come together between the city and Crossroads, the public school system and all parties that are interested, and how can we find the best solution that enhances the community that this would be a blessing and not a curse,” Buller said.

The planning commission’s vote follows the school board’s unanimous decision to oppose the shelter’s location earlier this week.

Crossroads Mission Avenue is still running its thrift shop and hosting a food pantry in Lexington. Buller says the organization could look to build a new facility, but it would be smaller and more expensive than the former nursing home.

