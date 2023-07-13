North Platte National Weather Service highlights storm safety

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service office in North Platte offered expert tips for handling severe weather situations that occur in Lincoln County.

Shawn Jacobs is the Warning Coordinator Meteorologist with NWS in North Platte and has been with the organization for more than 15 years.

“We’ve had a quite active severe weather season, but anytime in the summer months here in Nebraska we can experience severe weather, so this isn’t something that’s out of the ordinary,” Jacobs said.

NWS uses models and systems to predict weather from seven to 10 days out and as the date nears are able to more accurately predict the precise location and time severe weather will occur.

Severe weather that can occur in the North Platte area includes lightning, thunderstorms, high winds, hale and tornadoes.

“Most of the victims from being struck by lightning occurs prior to the storm arriving or after. So we want people to understand that’s a result of people not going indoors quick enough and going back outdoors too quickly and they still get struck,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs says that when lightning has the potential of striking, people should seek shelter such as a house or business, but that sheltering in an automobile is also acceptable.

“People seem to have a lot of misconceptions about what to do, but as long as they’re getting their information from an accurate source and following those directions, everyone should stay safe,” Jacobs said.

NWS storm and weather alerts can be found on the KNOP weather app.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.