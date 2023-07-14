Central Nebraska power districts postpone merger votes

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Two power districts which had planned to merge their central Nebraska operations have now postponed votes which would have made a merger official.

Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District announced that merger votes which were scheduled July 17 have now been delayed. The reason given for the delay was “given recent conversations.”

The announcement came after a Thursday listening session in Minden which indicated significant concern for the future if the deal was approved.

“I’m just afraid that this merger, if it’s not handled correctly, will create an environment in which one entity will not trust the other,” said Brad Lundeen, opposition leader. “That will take a generation to get straightened back up. And we want this outcome to be positive for everyone.”

Lundeen said Central has over $100 million in reserves, and Dawson is coming into the deal with millions in debt. One of Central’s directors, Dave Nelson, said that money could dwindle in a matter of time.

“Central has a substantial cash reserve, but there are some pretty heavy bills coming up and most of those cash reserves are going to be gone,” Nelson said.

Some opposed, like Gary Robinson, said if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

“What we’d like to see is the thing just stay, it’s been good for 80 years,” Robinson said. “We have local control, locally elected board members, so we’d just like to see the system stay as it is.”

Dave Nelson told Local4 News this situation is very reminiscent of the 1930s when hundreds of people came out in opposition to the formation of Central.

A press release indicated that the CNPPID board of directors would hold a committee meeting July 28 and a business meeting would be held Aug. 7.

