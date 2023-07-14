Martin and Callan place in top 10 at Junior Gold

A pair of Nebraska bowlers earned top-10 finishes at the 2023 Junior Gold Championships.
(KOLNKGIN)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NU Athletic Communications) - A pair of Nebraska bowlers earned top-10 finishes at the 2023 Junior Gold Championships which wrapped up on Thursday.

Jillian Martin took home runner-up honors in the U20 division while Anna Callan placed seventh in a 76-bowler field. Both Huskers breezed through four rounds of qualifying, which cut the field to 46 bowlers and reached the round of double-elimination portion of the event after the field was whittled down to 16 bowlers.

In the final 16, Martin, the 2023 NTCA Rookie of the Year, secured the top seed entering double elimination bracket play with Callan coming in as the No. 11 seed. Martin advanced through the first three rounds with wins over Aubrey Kiddle (362-350), Marissa Bills (377-334) and Emma Siekierski (451-333) before falling to Jenn Stretch (384-372). The loss put Martin as the second seed heading into the championship finals.

In the televised finals, Martin defeated Brystal Beyer, 233-181, to advance to the finals to face top-seeded Jenna Stretch in the championship match. Martin was unable to become the second straight Husker to win the event, falling to Stretch 235-214.

Callan, the defending Junior Gold Champion, opened her first round of bracket play with a win against Brianna Rogers (339-334) before falling to Stretch (385-487) in the second round. Callen would collect one more win in the elimination bracket against Rogers (406-355), but would bow out with a 405-385 loss to Maya Avilez.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
NWS North Platte office Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs explains storm warnings...
North Platte National Weather Service highlights storm safety
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
North Platte Nationals dugout during game against Chadron on June 16, 2023.
Brackets released for Class A Area 7 tournaments

Latest News

Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms
North Platte Nationals dugout during game against Chadron on June 16, 2023.
Brackets released for Class A Area 7 tournaments
The Bracket for Juniors in Class A Area 7, with the tournament beginning Friday in North Platte
Area 7 Brackets realeased
Nikolay Sysoev joins the Nebraska Tennis team.
Nebraska Tennis adds transfer Nikolay Sysoev