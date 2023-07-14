Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied a new trial appeal to Keith Allen, who argued, among other things, juror misconduct during his trial.

Allen was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of Brett Torres on May 22, 2020. Allen was sentenced to life in prison in Lincoln County District Court on March 1, 2022.

Allen argues there is insufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdicts and is entitled to a new trial based on the juror misconduct during deliberations when they allegedly discussed the reputation of the victim’s family if they did not convict Allen.

The Supreme Court said there is no merit to Allen’s claims of insufficient evidence and jury misconduct. The full 34-page report can be viewed on the Nebraska Supreme Court website.

