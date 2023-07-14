Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new Nebraskaland Tire and Service store.(KNOP/AronGeml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraskaland Tire and Service held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to officially open business at their new location.

The store has been open for several months but officially cut the ceremonial ribbon Thursday.

The event was another ribbon cutting ceremony for the many new businesses opening in the new District 177 mall. The mall has seen many businesses open so far with the Heartland Flat Apartments, Bling By Nicole, GMC, Buckle and Bath and Body Works and soon to be Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

As for Nebraskaland Tire and Service owner Budd Hamm, he is excited to be apart of District 177′s growing popularity.

“Well at the district 177 it’s excellent. It’s awesome and watching everything come down like our old building and everything coming up like our new building. We got to see our new building go up and our old one get demolished. So it was kind of cool and seeing everything come around and everything looks beautiful,” Hamm said.

The event also offered complementary snacks and beverages along with free automotive themed merchandise such as keychains, stickers and t-shirts.

