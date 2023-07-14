Oak Street closure between Philip and Reid avenues to close July 17

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Street Department has announced Oak Street from Philip to Reid avenues will be closed on Monday, July 17 for repairs.

The closure will last for about a week or until the project is complete. Motorists are asked to use caution around the construction area, observe and obey all signs for their safety and the safety of the workers.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of North Platte Street Department at 535-6700. Thank you for your cooperation

