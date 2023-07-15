Athlete of the Week: Zach Knowlton

Zach Knowlton is KNOP's Athlete of the Week
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Zach Knowlton, outfielder for the North Platte Plainsmen, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Knowlton comes to the Plainsmen from Spring Hill, Kansas, south of Kansas City, and Highland Community College in Kansas.

In his time with the Plainsmen Knowlton is hitting .299, with 10 RBI’s and three triples, which is more than the rest of the team combined.

Out in the field Knowlton holds a 1.000 fielding percentage, joint top of the team.

