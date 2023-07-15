Class A Area 7 Junior Tournament kicks off in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Legion teams from around the western half of Nebraska came to North Platte on Friday for the first day of the Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament at Bill Wood Field.

Early rain pushed back the start of the action Friday, but when the field was cleared Scottsbluff and Lexington were the first teams to play. Scottsbluff ran away in this one early and grabbed the victory over Lexington 16-0 in just 3 innings.

In the second game Kearney and Grand Island Tom DInsdale met for a spot in the winners bracket semifinals, and Kearney would handle business in this one easily taking the win 9-1.

In the nightcap it was the hosts North Platte taking on Hastings, and this one would be the close game on the day as the teams traded runs early on going into the third inning tied at two. Hastings would separate themselves a bit in the later innings taking a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning, and 7-3 going into the 7th inning. North Platte’s rally in the seventh would be cut short as Hastings takes the win 7-5.

The action at Bill Wood Field continues through the weekend with the championship game scheduled for Tuesday.

