Class A Area 7 Junior Tournament kicks off in North Platte

Day one highlights from the Class A Area 7 Junior tournament in North Platte
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Legion teams from around the western half of Nebraska came to North Platte on Friday for the first day of the Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament at Bill Wood Field.

Early rain pushed back the start of the action Friday, but when the field was cleared Scottsbluff and Lexington were the first teams to play. Scottsbluff ran away in this one early and grabbed the victory over Lexington 16-0 in just 3 innings.

In the second game Kearney and Grand Island Tom DInsdale met for a spot in the winners bracket semifinals, and Kearney would handle business in this one easily taking the win 9-1.

In the nightcap it was the hosts North Platte taking on Hastings, and this one would be the close game on the day as the teams traded runs early on going into the third inning tied at two. Hastings would separate themselves a bit in the later innings taking a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning, and 7-3 going into the 7th inning. North Platte’s rally in the seventh would be cut short as Hastings takes the win 7-5.

The action at Bill Wood Field continues through the weekend with the championship game scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
NWS North Platte office Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs explains storm warnings...
North Platte National Weather Service highlights storm safety
The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care

Latest News

Zach Knowlton is KNOP's Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Zach Knowlton
The North Platte Seniors were postponed in their first round game in Grand Island
North Platte Nationals Seniors postponed at area tournament
Day 1 of Class A Area 7 Juniors
Zach Knowlton is KNOP's Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Zach Knowlton