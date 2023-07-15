Health fair offers assistance in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A health fair was held at North Platte high school on Friday.

The fair was primarily aimed at families, especially those who do not speak English as their first language.

Dozens of groups, including health care providers had booths with information and assistance.

Tina Maria Fernandez is the founder of Hope Esperanza, a local non-profit group that organized the event.

“Our mission is to make all services accessible in Lincoln County to all families regardless of culture, language. It was shown last year that we needed to make sure that health care is accessible in a families preferred language,” Fernandez said.

Several services were available to families, including kindergarten physicals and vaccines.

“Just imagine if you’re an English speaker and you have a couple of children, that back to school rush is a lot, now add language barriers on top of that, add new community members that don’t know where to go or what to do, its almost impossible,” Fernandez said.

The fair gave families the opportunity to interface with health providers, non-profits and other community assistance programs.

“The goal is to give families the opportunity to have a one stop shop to just come and get it done all within this room,” Fernandez said.

This was the second year the health fair was held and Fernandez hopes to make the fair a yearly resource for the community.

