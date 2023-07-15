June traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from May

Numbers down from 2022 and four-year average
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 15 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in June.

The 15 fatalities occurred in 14 crashes. Three vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; two used seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

11 of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. 10 occurred on other highways (excluding the interstate), two on the interstate system, and three on local roads. One fatality involved a bicyclist, three involved motorcyclists, and one of the crashes involved colliding with a deer.

This time last year, NDOT reported 22 traffic deaths. 93 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date, a 29% improvement from 2022′s 120. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 17%.

Only 15 of the 77 vehicle occupants killed in 2023 to date were using seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms

Latest News

Westbound I-80 Closed from Big Springs to Wyoming
Repairs likely to delay traffic on US 183 in north Nebraska
Road work to begin on Highway 30
2 state highway projects may delay travelers
Highways closed at the Nebraska Kansas state line