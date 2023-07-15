North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser

The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need...
The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need school supplies.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Stuff the Bus fundraiser has officially returned to North Platte Saturday afternoon. The Jaycees organization is giving back to the community by raising school supplies for students in need.

The stand is located outside of the North Platte Walmart July 15 and 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jaycees’ president, Nick Mcnew, said people can do their part by purchasing supplies in Walmart, gathering up materials from their house, or by offering monetary donations.

“Times are tough, money is tight,” said Mcnew. “To see people actually donating and willing to donate even though I know they might not have the extra money to do it makes me realize we live in a good community with people that are willing to pitch in and help each other out.”

Mcnew said Jaycees’ overall goal of hosting fundraisers like this is to better the future community. “The North Platte Jaycees is a great organization to belong to,” said Mcnew. “We really focus on local projects to help future leaders pave the way later in life.”

Jaycees plans to fill backpacks with the supplies raised and hand them out on July 25 at the Lincoln County Raceway.

According to Mcnew, anyone who needs a backpack is welcome to take one, including those who are located in neighboring towns of North Platte.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity held a Murder Mystery themed fundraiser Friday...
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

A health fair was hosted at North Platte high school on July 14, 2023.
Health fair offers assistance in North Platte
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats to consider ‘inflection point’ censure of State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Image depicting traffic cones
June traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from May
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery