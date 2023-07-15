North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Stuff the Bus fundraiser has officially returned to North Platte Saturday afternoon. The Jaycees organization is giving back to the community by raising school supplies for students in need.

The stand is located outside of the North Platte Walmart July 15 and 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jaycees’ president, Nick Mcnew, said people can do their part by purchasing supplies in Walmart, gathering up materials from their house, or by offering monetary donations.

“Times are tough, money is tight,” said Mcnew. “To see people actually donating and willing to donate even though I know they might not have the extra money to do it makes me realize we live in a good community with people that are willing to pitch in and help each other out.”

Mcnew said Jaycees’ overall goal of hosting fundraisers like this is to better the future community. “The North Platte Jaycees is a great organization to belong to,” said Mcnew. “We really focus on local projects to help future leaders pave the way later in life.”

Jaycees plans to fill backpacks with the supplies raised and hand them out on July 25 at the Lincoln County Raceway.

According to Mcnew, anyone who needs a backpack is welcome to take one, including those who are located in neighboring towns of North Platte.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

