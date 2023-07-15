Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed overnight Saturday.

Officers were called to the NP Mart near 60th and Ames around 3:25 a.m. An employee told police an unknown black male opened the drive-thru window, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.

The male was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a gray face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

Latest News

Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity held a Murder Mystery themed fundraiser Friday...
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
Anthony Ponterio, right, asks the young dinosaur fans in attendance what their favorite...
Prehistoric Dinosaur Show Roars At North Platte Public Library