Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed overnight Saturday.
Officers were called to the NP Mart near 60th and Ames around 3:25 a.m. An employee told police an unknown black male opened the drive-thru window, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.
The male was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a gray face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.
