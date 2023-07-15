Prehistoric Dinosaur Show Roars At North Platte Public Library

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Library welcomed the Chomp, Stomp, and Roar Dinosaur Show Friday morning.

Chomp, Stomp, and Roar is a prehistoric-themed education and entertainment show started by Anthony Pontiero in 2019. Ponterio has always been a huge fan of dinosaurs going back to his childhood and started doing shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pontiero has expanded throughout the Omaha area and has started expanding to doing shows across the state. From birthday parties to daycares, Ponteiros’ goal is to spread his love and joy of dinosaurs to potential young paleontologists throughout Nebraska.

“I loved dinosaurs as a kid and when the new movies came out in 2015 it sparked all of my energy for all of the dinosaurs,” Pontiero said. “You know I just wanted to bring that energy that I had with it to all of the kids and to the community and Nebraska as a whole. I’m from Omaha but I travel all around and it’s been tons of fun.”

Many gathered at the North Platte Public Library to see Ponterios’ show and to be a part of it. Those in attendance for the Chomp Stomp and Roar show engaged in fun and interactive talks and discussions about many fun prehistoric creatures, hold replica fossils and even see a baking soda volcano eruption.

“This was my first dinosaur show here in North Platte,” Ponteiro said, “My wife, her family is from the area so we always try to come out here a few times but I have a podcast, the dinosaur review for kids that kids can listen to and do all kinds of virtual things and what not and I hope to be back really soon.”

