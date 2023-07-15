Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity held a unique fundraiser Friday evening in downtown North Platte.

This is the second year the organization held a murder-mystery-themed fundraiser with the initial year bringing in around 150-200 individuals, according to John Hales who serves as the Vice President of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity Board.

“Last year, we came up with the idea to try a murder mystery-themed event and it went over really well, everyone encouraged us to do it again, so, here we are,” Hales said “We have even started planning for next year, so it looks like this is an event that is here to stay.”

Venue 304 in Downtown North Platte’s Historic Canteen District was transformed into the Catz Meow Speakeasy for the evening. Hales portrayed Frank Fontano.

“He is the head of the mafia so he is the head dude around here, but that is all I can say right now, I don’t want to give anything away,” Hales said.

