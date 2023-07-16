A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several area teams were competing in the A-7 regional legion baseball tournament.

After the first day of play on Friday, both North Platte and Lexington were in the losers bracket.

They played an elimination game on Saturday, with North Platte winning 14-5.

North Platte stayed alive in the tournament, while Lexington was eliminated.

On the winner’s side of the bracket, Scottsbluff faced Hastings.

Hastings defeated Scottsbluff, 15-2, sending Scottsbluff to the loser’s bracket.

Tournament play will continue on Sunday, with play continuing until a champion is crowned on Tuesday.

