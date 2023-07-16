American Red Cross hold blood drive in North Platte

A blood drive was held at St. Patrick's church in North Platte on July 14, 2023.
A blood drive was held at St. Patrick's church in North Platte on July 14, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross held a blood drive at St. Patrick’s church in North Platte on Friday.

More than 50 people came to donate blood throughout the day.

The team that ran the drive covers most of western Nebraska for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross holds four blood drives a year at St. Pat’s, the next drive will occur in the fall.

For more information about the next blood drive happening nearest you, contact the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity held a Murder Mystery themed fundraiser Friday...
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Smoke fills the air this weekend, covering up otherwise sunny conditions
The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need...
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser
A health fair was hosted at North Platte high school on July 14, 2023.
Health fair offers assistance in North Platte
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats to consider ‘inflection point’ censure of State Sen. Mike McDonnell