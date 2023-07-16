American Red Cross hold blood drive in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross held a blood drive at St. Patrick’s church in North Platte on Friday.

More than 50 people came to donate blood throughout the day.

The team that ran the drive covers most of western Nebraska for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross holds four blood drives a year at St. Pat’s, the next drive will occur in the fall.

For more information about the next blood drive happening nearest you, contact the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.