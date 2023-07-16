Former Husker Brice Matthews signs with Houston Astros

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews signed his major league deal with the Houston Astros Saturday.

Matthews was the 28th pick in this year’s draft by the Houston Astros. Mathews signed a deal worth over $2.4 million.

Matthews joined Nebraska in 2021. During his time with the Huskers, Matthews received several honors and awards, including the 2021 NCAA All-Fayetteville Region Team, 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, 2022 and 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, several Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Rolland the 2022 and 2023 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

In 2022, Matthews appeared in 45 games, making 44 starts for the Huskers. He hit .261 at the plate, where he totaled 41 hits, 29 RBI and 31 runs.

We have officially signed Brice Matthews, our 2023 1st round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/E5HLnPoxD6 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 15, 2023

