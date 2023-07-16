Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Live On Nebraska was given $11,000 by a combination of local groups in their efforts to encourage organ and tissue donation to prolong the lives of many Nebraskans.

Miss Nebraska’s Teen, Boston Perreta, along with the Hlavaty family and the Platte River Fitness Series joined forces in April to host a run where the proceeds would go to benefit Live On Nebraska.

The run generated $11,000 for the organization.

Perreta’s community service initiative for Miss Nebraska’s Teen is to encourage organ and tissue donation.

“Throughout my year as Miss Nebraska’s Teen I am going to promote organ and tissue donation because it is not as well known now as it used to be,” Perreta said.

Troy and Tessa Hlavaty lost their mother, Tamara, a few years ago. In her memory, they have started a group that raises funds for Live On Nebraska and promotes organ and tissue donation.

“By being able to help raise this money it’s going to be able to help give more back to the organ donation network throughout Nebraska,” Troy Hlavaty said.

“It heights three things she was passionate about, medicine, helping other by donating organs and fitness and running so we’re really proud to continue to do that in her life and in ours,” Tessa Hlavaty Thomsen said.

The Race Director, Trudy Merritt, schedules and organizes much of the Platte River Fitness Series runs. She was approached by Perreta and the Hlavaty family around the same time and asked to schedule a run.

“The two ideas happened almost simultaneously and it was just something that was meant to be for the Platte River Fitness Series,” Merritt said.

You can learn more about Live On Nebraska and organ and tissue donation here.

