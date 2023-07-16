Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Supreme Court denied an appeal from Keith Allen Friday. Allen was sentenced to...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects new trial appeal for Keith Allen
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Nebraskaland tire and Service store owner Budd Hamm cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially...
Nebraskaland Tire and Service holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Winning "Truck$ & Buck$" Scratch ticket sold in North Platte. Pictured Gary Suhr (left) owner...
Winning ‘Truck$ & Buck$’ Scratch ticket sold in North Platte
The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity held a Murder Mystery themed fundraiser Friday...
Second annual Murder, Mystery and Mayhem dinner benefits North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
KNOP Hourly
Smoke fills the air this weekend, covering up otherwise sunny conditions
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead