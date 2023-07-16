Nebraska Democrats pass on censure, seek new action after failing to reach quorum

Editor’s note: This article has been revised to include comments and next steps from the Nebraska Democratic Party. This article has been updated to included additional comment from the Secular Democrats.

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Members of the Nebraska Democratic Party will forgo a censure resolution against one of its elected officials in favor of a different action plan after failing at a Saturday meeting to reach quorum.

Party officials were poised to consider a censure resolution against Omaha State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha at its quarterly meeting in Scottsbluff. Now, that resolution will take the place of a handful of action items moving forward.

Mike Marcheck, chair of the Stonewall Democrats of Nebraska, an LGBTQIA2S+ caucus, sponsored the resolution to reprimand McDonnell because he supported Legislative Bill 574 in the spring. The caucus also sought to prohibit directing state party resources to McDonnell, immediately and indefinitely.

In a joint statement, state party officials, Stonewall Democrats, Secular Democrats and Nebraska Young Democrats said McDonnell, as the only Democratic member of the Nebraska Legislature to support LB 574, went against the “very core of our values as Democrats.”

“We protect people,” the statement reads. “First and always.”

LB 574, which was signed into law in May, restricts health care sought by transgender and gender-nonconforming minors and bans most abortions after 12 weeks gestational age.

The Legislature is officially nonpartisan, with 32 Republicans, 16 Democrats and one independent progressive.

In a Saturday letter to the state party, McDonnell said he is a Christian and a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church. He noted he registered as a Democrat in 1984 and ran as an anti-abortion candidate publicly in 2016 and again when he ran for reelection in 2020.

“The proposed censure and admonishment of me by the Nebraska Democratic Party, because I am pro-life, is not going to change my informed conscience and religious beliefs!” McDonnell wrote.

McDonnell told the Nebraska Examiner he plans to sit down with Jane Kleeb, chair of the state party, and C.J. King, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, and have a discussion.

He said he will ask to speak with the memberships of the county and state parties at future meetings, if Kleeb and King allow it.

King in a text said he plans to talk with McDonnell.

Call to action and next steps

The joint statement calls for Democratic members to get involved so the Legislature does not come down to a “one-vote margin.” A stated goal is to “elect 20 Democrats and independents in 2024.”

McDonnell is term-limited next year in the Legislature, and he confirmed he is considering a run for Omaha mayor in 2025.

Party officers and Stonewall Democrats committed through the statement to:

Lead townhall meetings in Omaha, Lincoln and rural Nebraska to hear from the LGBTQ community on how to improve the party and elect Democrats “who reflect our values.”Fund more outreach activities with the Stonewall Democrats and conduct more events with the LGBTQ community, with a focus on young voters.Review bylaw language around party resources and put forward a change to be voted on in the future on when and why the party can withhold party resources from candidates or elected officials.

Nebraska Democrats are progressive, moderate and conservative, the statement adds, and each has differences and agreements in the platform.

“We are a coalition party and we are here to build for working families across the state. Smart, brave, and strong Nebraskans in rural and urban communities have stood up and chosen to be Democrats,” the statement continues.

‘Shouldn’t check their faith at the door’

Tom Venzor, executive director for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said McDonnell has shown a “clear, consistent and serious commitment” to his faith while in the Legislature and in working on legislation consistent with his faith and with “human reason, common sense and basic human decency.”

Venzor said this includes helping Nebraskans, particularly low-income families, in the areas of food assistance, employment, housing and greater educational opportunity.

While not addressing the censure resolution or allegations, Venzor said Catholics are called to bring their moral commitment and values to the table and transform their party, building a culture on truth and common good.

“They shouldn’t check their faith at the door or water it down,” he said in an email. “A Catholic should never give in to any pressure or party platform that would deny basic moral truths or espouse intrinsically evil actions.”

Rachele Walter, vice chair of the Secular Democrats, said last week that the group joined the initial censure efforts because McDonnell framed his support for LB 574 and abortion around his faith, not the wants of all his constituents, who are of varying faiths.

Walter said this violates the separation of church and state and the Democratic Party’s platform regarding the role of religion in government.

“Religion should not be writing bills and should not be dictating how I live my life,” Walter said.

‘You are no longer welcome’

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who has defended McDonnell on the floor of the Legislature, was at least one Republican watching for the vote Saturday. She said extremely partisan censure votes, regardless of party, “drive good people out of politics and serve to only further divide our Nebraska Legislature.”

She described McDonnell as honest, popular in his district and “one of the most effective senators in the Nebraska Legislature.”

Slama said it makes “perfect sense” that Democrats would try for censure.

“The message to religious and pro-life Democrats is clear: You are no longer welcome in Jane Kleeb’s Nebraska Democratic Party,” Slama said.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.