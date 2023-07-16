Nebraska softball add another transfer player

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Husker softball team have added St. John’s catcher Peyton Cody as a transfer.

Nebraska continue a strong offseason bringing in Cody, who will be in her sixth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

In 44 games last season for the Red Storm, Cody registered 27 RBIs and three home runs off of 37 hits.

She also held a batting average of .316, one of the highest on the team.

Cody leaves St. John’s for a Nebraska team that won 36 games in 2023.

