Nebraska softball add another transfer player

Huskers continue superb offseason
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.(Husker Athletics)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Husker softball team have added St. John’s catcher Peyton Cody as a transfer.

Nebraska continue a strong offseason bringing in Cody, who will be in her sixth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

In 44 games last season for the Red Storm, Cody registered 27 RBIs and three home runs off of 37 hits.

She also held a batting average of .316, one of the highest on the team.

Cody leaves St. John’s for a Nebraska team that won 36 games in 2023.

